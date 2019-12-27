OSU Head Coach Ryan Day says he’s focused on the little things

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WCMH) — NBC4’s Jerod Smalley spoke with Head Coach Ryan Day a day before Ohio State and Clemson duel in the desert.

It’s a battle of giants, but Day says he’s focused on the little things.

“The way we played this year, the way we prepared coming into this game, and then I think the other part of it is coming off the championship game, going down two scores and being able to respond is really important,” Day said. “We know, no matter what happens in this game, we have something to draw back on. It’s going to come down to how well the players play.”

Day added that even though the game is just over 24 hours away, there is still a lot of work to be done before kickoff.

“We’ve had a good week of preparation here in Arizona, and we have to continue to prepare as we go into today and then all the way to tomorrow,” he said.