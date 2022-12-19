COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry has bone cancer.

The St. Clairsville native made the announcement on social media Monday night, writing he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma a couple of days ago.

“I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will!” he posted. He also thanked his coaches and teammates for their support.

Henry joined the Buckeyes this past summer and did not see any game action this year, potentially giving him four more years of eligibility.

He came to Ohio State as a 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and was also rated a top-10 offensive lineman in the state of Ohio by the website.

“On behalf of the Ohio State Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time,” the Ohio State Football program tweeted.

Some of Henry’s Buckeye teammates shared their support on social media. Fellow offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. wrote, “We love you brother, we are with you in this fight!”

Former team captain Teradja Mitchell wrote, “Love, bro! We’re gonna fight this fight with you every step of the way 100.”