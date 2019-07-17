OSU football tickets to go on sale Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single-game tickets to Ohio State football home games this season at Ohio Stadium will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for tickets.

Subject to availability, single-game tickets may also be purchased online at Ticketmaster or on the Ticketmaster app for iOS or Android, or in person at the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center.

Single-game tickets will be available for all home games, but some games will be limited in number and may include only single seats (and not two together).

RV Parking on Sale

Single-game parking passes for RVs will go on sale at noon Friday and will be available by clicking here.

2019 Ohio State Schedule

All times EDT

Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic – Noon on FOX (Faculty & Staff and Alumni Band game)

Sept. 7 – Cincinnati – Noon on ABC (Hall of Fame game)

Sept. 14 – at Indiana – Noon on FOX

Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio) – (Scarlet & Gray and Buckeyes Care game)

Sept. 28 – at Nebraska

Oct. 5 – Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN (Homecoming game)

Oct. 12 – Off

Oct. 18 – at Northwestern – 8:30 p.m. on FS1

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin – (Buckeye Club game)

Nov. 2 – Off

Nov. 9 – Maryland (Military Appreciation game)

Nov. 16 – at Rutgers

Nov. 23 – Penn State (Senior Day)

Nov. 30 – at Michigan – Noon on FOX

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game