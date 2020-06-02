OSU football players release video in support of protest message

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Players from Ohio State University’s football team as well as head coach Ryan Day released a video in support of the message at the center of protests which have risen up across the country, including in Columbus.

Posted to OSU quarterback Justin Fields’ Twitter account, the message features a number of players coming out in support of police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The minute-long black and white video ends with the hashtags #blacklivesmatter and #fightforchange.