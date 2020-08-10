OSU football parents group urges schools to follow Buckeyes’ COVID-19 standards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A letter from an Ohio State University football parents group is encouraging the Big Ten conference to employ the same COVID-19 standards OSU is using.

The letter from the Football Parents Association at Ohio State (FPAOS), which is circulating on social media, praises the steps the Buckeyes have taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We believe Ohio State has set the standard for college athletics in regards to safety and testing protocols to ensure player, coach, and staff safety,” the letter states.

The letter advocates for universal standards and protocols for the conference and that the Big Ten use Ohio State as the model for those standards.

“The FPAOS strongly advocates for universal standards and protocols to be used across the entire conference that follow the leadership of Ohio State,” the letter states.

The letter concludes with the parents stating they stand with the decisions being made by the OSU athletic department and medical staff regarding the 2020 season.

The full letter is below. App users, tap here.