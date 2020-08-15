OSU football parents group issues requests to Big Ten

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s been an emotional weekend for fall sports teams at Ohio State, and the parents of football players are not ready to give up on a fall season.

The Football Parents Association of Ohio State is not going away quietly, and on Saturday, the group sent out a second letter, this time to the Big Ten.

The Big Ten announced Monday it would be postponing the fall 2020 sports season, including Ohio State University football, with an eye to playing in the spring.

The Ohio State parents’ letter comes a day after Iowa player parents sent a letter to the conference protesting the postponed fall season.

The Ohio State parents emphasize the program’s testing protocols in their letter and that the postponement decision was made in haste.

The letter states that the coaching staff, athletic director and medical staff at the Ohio State University have provided weekly updates to both players and parents, and the group asks for the same transparency from the Big Ten.

The parents group also has a list of requests in the letter.

First: the reinstatement of the 10-game, conference-only schedule the Big Ten released Aug. 5.

Parents also want the medical data used to make the postponement decision released. They also want a zoom call between commissioner Kevin Warren and senior players and parents.

The group is also asking the conference to provide a detailed action plan including standard safety protocols for all teams.

This is the second letter in less than a week that the OSU group has issued. On Sunday, the organization, amid rumors that the Big Ten was considering postponing the fall season, asked the schools of the Big Ten conference to follow OSU’s COVID-19 procedures.

The second letter from the FPAOS is below. App users, click here.