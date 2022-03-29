COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring practice for the Buckeyes continued Tuesday morning.

Ohio State football players returned at 8:30 a.m. for spring drills, followed by a press conference with coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

11 Buckeyes took part in Pro Day last week, including receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave who are both expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft next month.

“Those are two players that made clutch catches when it mattered most,” day said. “We think we have talented candidates who can develop into that but we’ll see.”

OSU is also losing offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere but return Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones who will takeover at the two tackle positions.

Day said having Donovan Jackson and Matt Jones at guard makes it possible for Paris Johnson to play tackle where Day said he's best suited — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 29, 2022

“[Dawand] has the talent and ability to be one of the best tackles in the country,” Day said.

The line will benefit from the return of rising sophomore TreVeyon Henderson who set a record for most touchdowns by an OSU freshman last season.

“He’s a very serious young man,” Day said. “He sets a great standard for everyone in the building.”

Day said Cade Stover will stay at tight end for right now after playing some linebacker last season, including impressive snaps during the second half of the Rose Bowl.

Below are some sound bites that stood out from OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles:

OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at the podium now. He says Tommy Eichenberg has become a leader for the Buckeyes and is mastering the defense. "He's quiet but fierce." Knowles adds Teradja Mitchell is another leader who's more vocal but just as intense — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 29, 2022

Jim Knowles on what he thinks of the Ohio State football program after 3 months: "I've walked into an unbelievable culture. There's no egos. Everyone works together." — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 29, 2022

Jim Knowles says every day Ohio State practices in pads they award one player as the Silver Bullet player of the day. He says it's a coaches' vote with a subcategory of "also received votes" and it's turned into a great competition to get better — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 29, 2022

Jim Knowles says he considers Larry Johnson the GOAT defensive line coach — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 29, 2022

Jim Knowles on Josh Proctor who took part in individual drills today: "We need him, we want him… he's a guy who can really change the game. We need him at safety." — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 29, 2022