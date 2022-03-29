COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring practice for the Buckeyes continued Tuesday morning.
Ohio State football players returned at 8:30 a.m. for spring drills, followed by a press conference with coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Those interviews can be seen in the video player above now.
11 Buckeyes took part in Pro Day last week, including receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave who are both expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft next month.
“Those are two players that made clutch catches when it mattered most,” day said. “We think we have talented candidates who can develop into that but we’ll see.”
OSU is also losing offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere but return Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones who will takeover at the two tackle positions.
“[Dawand] has the talent and ability to be one of the best tackles in the country,” Day said.
The line will benefit from the return of rising sophomore TreVeyon Henderson who set a record for most touchdowns by an OSU freshman last season.
“He’s a very serious young man,” Day said. “He sets a great standard for everyone in the building.”
Day said Cade Stover will stay at tight end for right now after playing some linebacker last season, including impressive snaps during the second half of the Rose Bowl.
Below are some sound bites that stood out from OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles: