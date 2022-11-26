COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In last year’s demoralizing loss to Michigan, Ohio State managed just 64 rushing yards and allowed the Wolverines to ramble for 297 and six rushing scores.

Fast forward to 2022 and the script is completely flipped.

Ohio State ended the first half gashing Michigan for 124 rushing yards, 64 coming from converted linebacker Chip Trayanum. The junior played running back at Arizona State before transferring to Ohio State, and agreed to play defense because it would mean a quicker journey to the field.

What he didn’t count on was a spate of injuries to the Buckeyes running back corps. TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have both missed chunks of time this season, leaving depth at a premium.

Freshman Dallan Hayden has been fabulous when called upon, including running for 146 yards and three scores against Maryland. But Trayanum has been next man up today and has gotten the job done.

Conversely, the Wolverines have managed only 10 rushing yards on 11 carries. Star running back Blake Corum started the game but lasted just three plays before leaving the game. Corum suffered a knee injury last week against Illinois but wanted to give it a go against a hated rival. His inability to make his ankle-breaking jump cuts forced the decision to remove him from the game. Backup Donovan Edwards has managed just nine yards on five carries.

The Buckeyes came into the game bent on stopping the Wolverines ground game and forcing quarterback JJ McCarthy to win the game with his arm. He has two big play touchdowns, one on a missed OSU tackle and the other on a busted coverage.

OSU has been excellent at second-half adjustments all season, so it will be interesting to see whether the Buckeyes continue to stop the run and shore up coverages on the back end.