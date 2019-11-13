OSU drops to second in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State fell to second in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

The Buckeyes, who trounced Maryland 73-14 Saturday to improve to 9-0, debuted at number 1 in last week’s poll, the first of the season.

Last week’s number 2, LSU, jumped to the top spot following the team’s win Saturday against Alabama, which fell from 3 last week to 5 this week.

Rounding out the top five are Clemson at 3 and Georgia at 4.

The 13-member committee will produce three more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The semifinals will be held this season at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28. The national championship game is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

The only two ranked teams still on Ohio State’s schedule are Penn State (Nov. 23) and Michigan (Nov. 30).

In Tuesday’s poll, Penn State came in at No. 9 while Michigan was No. 15.

Ohio State

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) has been ranked No. 3 for the past three weeks in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes have had impressive wins against Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes overcame an inauspicious start and rolled to a 34-10 win over Michigan State Oct. 5.

A week later, the Buckeyes pounded Northwestern 52-3.

Wisconsin was supposed to be the biggest challenge of the season for Ohio State, instead, Ohio State rolled past the Badgers with a 38-7 win in a steady rain Oct. 26.

The Buckeyes continued their winning ways Nov. 9 with the huge win over Maryland, the second time this season OSU has scored more than 70 points in a game.

Ohio State travels to Rutgers Saturday to face the 2-7 Scarlet Knights. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Week 2

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Oregon Utah Minnesota Penn State Oklahoma Florida Auburn Baylor Wisconsin Michigan Notre Dame Cincinnati Memphis Texas Iowa Boise State Oklahoma State Navy Kansas State Appalachian State

The selection committee will provide weekly updated rankings until Dec. 3, culminating in the College Football Playoff selection show, which is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — 7-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Nov. 26 — 7-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — 7-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 8 (selection day) – Noon-4 p.m. (ESPN)

A 13-member College Football selection committee made up of people with experience as coaches, players, college administrators, athletic directors and journalists, according to the NCAA. Here is a list of the members: