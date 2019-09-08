OSU drops one spot in AP Top 25

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite a definitive win Saturday against Cincinnati, The Ohio State University Buckeyes dropped from fifth to sixth in the AP Top 25 college football poll, released Sunday.

OSU shutout Cincinnati 42-0, moving to a 2-0 record for the season.

Despite the drop, the Buckeyes are still the top-ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with longtime rival Michigan the next Big Ten team in tenth place.

The top three of Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia remained unchanged. LSU leapfrogged past OSU and Oklahoma to take fourth, and Oklahoma and OSU switched places for fifth and sixth respectively.

The Week 3 AP Top 25 poll (current rank, team, record, last week’s rank, conference)

1 Clemson (2-0) 1 ACC

2 Alabama (1-0) 2 SEC

3 Georgia (2-0) 3 SEC

4 LSU (2-0) 6 SEC

5 Oklahoma (2-0) 4 Big 12

6 Ohio State (2-0) 5 Big Ten

7 Notre Dame (1-0) 8 IA Independents

8 Auburn (2-0) 10 SEC

9 Florida (1-0) 11 SEC

10 Michigan (1-0) 7 Big Ten

11 Utah (2-0) 13 Pac-12

12 Texas (1-1) 9 Big 12

13 Penn State (2-0) 15 Big Ten

14 Wisconsin (2-0) 17 Big Ten

15 Oregon (1-1) 16 Pac-12

16 Texas A&M (1-0) 12 SEC

17 UCF (1-0) 18 American Athletic

18 Michigan State (1-0) 19 Big Ten

19 Iowa (1-0) 20 Big Ten

20 Washington State (2-0) 22 Pac-12

21 Maryland (1-0) — Big Ten

22 Boise State (2-0) 24 Mountain West

23 Washington (1-0) 14 Pac-12

24 USC (1-0) — Pac-12

25 Virginia (2-0) — ACC