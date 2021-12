COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio State Buckeyes football cornerback will return to The Shoe in 2022.

Cameron Brown made the announcement in a tweet Thursday night.

“I want to start off by thanking God for giving me this opportunity to be here,” he wrote. “I am not done yet. There are many more memories to make and games to win with my brothers.”

Brown is a human development major in his fourth year at OSU. In 2020 he redshirted and is now taking advantage of a fifth season with the Buckeyes.