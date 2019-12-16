OSU Coach Ryan Day says Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech was an unbelievable moment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day had high praise for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow during a press conference Monday morning.

“To be there and experience that was one of those things I’ll remember until I’m 80 years old,” said Day. “That was as cool a night and moment as I’ve ever been around.”

During his acceptance speech, Burrow talked about the poverty rate in his Athens County hometown.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too,” an emotional Burrow said during the ceremony.

A fundraiser started in response to his speech has raised nearly $150,000 for the Athens County Food Bank.

“If you know Joe, although he thought that out, that was just him being himself. For him to go through what he’s been through, play the way he’s played, see the emotion of that this has mean to him and his family, unbelievable. Talk about class. There’s not a classier guy out there. I was just humbled to be in the room and just be a part of the journey,” said Day.

Joe Burrow is a graduate of Athens High School. He came to Ohio State as a four-star recruit. He played in 10 games with no starts. He transferred to LSU for the 2018 season.