COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference, Tuesday, as the Buckeyes prepare for Michigan.

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0) are favored to win by more tha a touchdown, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

However, the Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) are ranked sixth in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State is No. 2 in the AP poll and fourth in the CFP.

The spread is relatively respectable in a suddenly lopsided series that has seen Ohio State win a school-record eight straight games and 15 of 16.

Day's news conference is scheduled for 12 p.m.