COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Football Head Coach Ryan Day is speaking to media ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Coach Day’s press conference streams live right here at noon.

The Buckeyes will have a rematch against the #10 Wisconsin Badgers. OSU won the first match-up between the teams 38-7.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be televised on FOX.