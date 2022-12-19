COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio State University basketball players have been named Big 10 Freshman of the Week.

On the women’s side, forward Cotie McMahon earned the award for the second week in a row after scoring a career-high 24 points in Friday’s win against Albany, helping the Buckeyes improve to 11-0 on the season.

On the men’s side, Brice Sensabaugh scored 22 points and posted eight rebounds and three assists in the Buckeyes’ overtime loss to North Carolina inside Madison Square Garden Saturday. Sensabaugh has made a three-pointer in nine of the season’s 10 games.

McMahon and the women’s team will travel to San Diego for the San Diego Invitational this week and face South Florida Tuesday, with a second game against either Arkansas or Oregon Wednesday. The men will host Maine Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center.