COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes picked up their fourth win over a top-15 team by beating No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on Sunday afternoon. OSU snapped Maryland's nine-game win streak and in the process picked up its first win over a ranked team since beating Kentucky on December 21st.

The Buckeyes knocked down 10 three pointers with eight of those coming in the first half. Luther Muhammad went 4-8 from behind the arc and made all eight of his free throws giving the sophomore a game-high 22 points. Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures with the team shooting 42 percent from the field.