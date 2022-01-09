COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann will miss Sunday’s game against Northwestern due to health and safety protocols.

The Buckeyes announced that assistant coach Ryan Pedon will also be unavailable for Sunday’s game due to health and safety protocols.

Assistant coach Jake Diebler will serve as acting head coach for the game that tips-off at 5:30 p.m. from Value City Arena.

The 13th-ranked Buckeyes enter Sunday’s game with a 9-3 record and are looking to bounce back to winning ways after a 16-point loss Thursday at Indiana.