OSU athletic director: Fall sports postponement a “temporary delay”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University athletic director called the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the fall sports season a “temporary delay” in a letter issued Wednesday.

OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith wrote, “While a decision has been made by the presidents of the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall season, we view this as a temporary delay, and (OSU President-elect Kristina) Dr. Johnson has directed us to prepare for the possibility of bringing at least some of our fall sports back to practice and competition by the end of the year.”

Smith’s letter comes just hours after Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren released his own letter Wednesday stating fall sports, including football, will not be reinstated this fall.

Smith further wrote that he respects the Big Ten and thanks Johnson for taking a role in the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force.

Smith said last week, after the announcement that the season was postponed, that Ohio State would not play outside of the Big Ten conference and is looking for a spring option for competition.

The letter also thanks the university, student-athletes, and the Buckeye Nation for doing their parts in helping slow the spread of COVID-19 and believes those actions will speed up the return to competition.

“We are optimistic that Buckeyes will do what we always do, step up, band together and get the job done,” Smith wrote.

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 that the fall season was being postponed to the spring.

Smith’s letter, in full, is below.