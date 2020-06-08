OSU athletes return to campus for workouts

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Ohio State University athletes have started training on campus again.

Football players arrived Monday morning for voluntary workouts at The Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

There are major changes since players last attended the building. When they arrive, individuals will have their temperature taken, all doors will be propped open, and the locker rooms are closed.

Each player will have a designated area on the indoor field with a place to sit and get their cleats in place. Everyone is asked to dress for workouts at home and grab the next day’s workout gear before leaving. When the return the next day, they will return the prior day’s gear to be cleaned.

Men’s and women’s basketball will start voluntary workouts at the Schottenstein Center next week, and more sports will get underway in two weeks.