COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University synchronized (artistic) swimming team won its second national title Saturday at the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Championships.

Held in Westmont, Ill., the meet saw the Buckeyes win two routine titles, an A Figures title, and four second-place finishes, netting 95 total points and finishing three points ahead of second-place Stanford. Ruby Remati scored a meet-high 68 points and two national titles.

Remati and Emily Armstrong teamed up to win Ohio State’s second consecutive duet title, swimming to a score of 84.6333.

Head coach Holly Vargo Brown was named the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Coach of the Year. The award is her seventh at the helm of the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes have now won 18 solo titles and 28 duet titles in program history. The program has taken home five of the last six contested national championships.

Saturday’s win gives Ohio State its 34th national championship.