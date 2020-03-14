One-on-one with Chris Holtmann after NCAA Tournament cancellation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes were catching fire at exactly the right time, until time seemed to stand still Wednesday night. The NBA was the first major organization to postpone all games after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The next day, the Big Ten became the second college basketball conference to cancel its tournament and the rest of the conferences followed suit, waiting to hear the fate of the NCAA Tournament.

Hours later, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors dropped the news many feared — March Madness is cancelled. But their decision went further than that with the NCAA cancelling all winter and spring championships.

Seasons, and potentially collegiate careers, ended abruptly without warning. There would be no loss to reflect back on, no championship to cherish and no shining moment; just a moment no athlete, coach or fan will ever forget.

NBC4’s Jerod Smalley caught up with Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann one day after the NCAA Tournament, and OSU’s season, was cancelled.