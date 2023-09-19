COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — We are just a few days away from the most anticipated Ohio State football game of the season thus far as the Buckeyes get ready to take on Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

When you are near campus on a game day you’ll be hard pressed to find someone not decked out in their scarlet and gray. These days fans seem to be wanting more than just a typical OSU t-shirt or sweatshirt.

Many of them are getting new use out of old apparel at Clothing Underground, a second-hand store near campus. It’s a popular spot for students, visitors and fans alike and owner Josh Harden said he is in the middle of his busiest season.

“This time of year is very busy for us. It’s football season, we sell a lot of different things. The weather is starting to turn a little bit so we’re seeing people come in asking for longer sleeves, maybe a sweatshirt, something to keep them warm,” said Harden.

During football season Clothing Underground sells exclusively Ohio State merch and most of it is second-hand gear sold to the store for cash. Harden then takes it and puts his own spin on the clothes, making them into crop tops and other fun designs. “We do all the design work in house, essentially we take old t-shirts, old sweatshirts and give them a new life,” said Harden.

Harden said the shop started out as more of a vintage store but the people wanted OSU gear, and he said he listened to his customers. “We’re really proud that we’re taking all these things that essentially someone else didn’t want and giving it a second life. We like being here on campus, it’s always a good energy, people are excited,” said Harden.

Clothing Underground is a popular shopping destination for many students, especially those wanting more unique items. OSU freshmen Sami Siegel and Emma Gacheny said they are excited to add more to their growing Buckeye clothing collection. “I worked hard to get here so I want to support my school,” said Siegel.

“I want to show it off. I’m going to take pictures in the cute outfits and be like yeah I go here and I have the cute apparel,” added Gacheny.

Coverage for Ohio State’s game at the Fighting Irish begins at 7 p.m. on NBC4 with postgame coverage from NBC4 after the final whistle.