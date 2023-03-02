COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State win back-to-back games for the first time since New Year’s Day after a 73-62 victory over No. 21 Maryland, Wednesday night.

Ohio State jumped ahead after Maryland led 4-2 in the opening two minutes thanks to a 12-0 run, and the Buckeyes didn’t give up their lead the rest of the way.

Maryland faced a 15-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining, then Don Carey went on an 8-0 run to pull the Terrapins within 67-60 with 1:34 left.

Ohio State (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 70 seconds, and the Terrapins (20-10, 11-8) missed their final three shots as both teams went without a field goal in the last two-plus minutes of the game.

“For the last maybe week and a half, two weeks, I do feel like we’ve played better, so maybe across the board our confidence is higher as a group,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I just thought they had a look in their eye tonight.”

Maryland’s Jahmir Young, right, tries to shoot over Ohio State’s Felix Okpara during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Halftime saw the Buckeyes lead 35-29 after keeping the Terrapins from coming closer than four points. Sean McNeil led all scorers with 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Six players reached double figures for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing tallied 16 points, Brice Sensabaugh had 12, Isaac Likekele added 11 and McNeil and Bruce Thornton had 10 apiece.

Julian Reese scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Carey added 14 for the Terrapins as Maryland shot 44% from the field.

“Tonight was a little frustrating just because I didn’t think we played well,” Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. “We’ve played well on the road the last six games. We’ve given ourselves chances to win it or tie it, but give Chris and his staff credit. I thought they played great.”

GAME NOTES

Ohio State’s 20-of-20 clip at the free throw line is a new single-game program record for makes without a miss.

Maryland has just one conference road victory this season and it came against last-place Minnesota.

Okpara’s second career double-double boosted the Buckeyes across the board as he went 5-of-8 from the field and created extra opportunities with four offensive rebounds. OSU won on the boards, 46-37.