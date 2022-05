COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele is transferring to Ohio State, according to his Twitter page.

Likekele was a four-year starter for the Cowboys where he averaged 31.3 minutes per game, 8.9 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Likekele is the third player to transfer to Ohio State after Tanner Holden (Wright State) and Sean McNeil (West Virginia).