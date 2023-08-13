COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Another Ohio native — the No. 5 player in the state — will be hitting the hardwood for the Buckeyes come 2024.

Small forward Colin White from Ottawa-Glandorf in Putnam County committed to Ohio State University Sunday, choosing the Buckeyes over Butler, Northwestern, Cincinnati, and TCU.

White is the No. 5-ranked player in Ohio, according to the 247Sports composite.

White played a significant role in back-to-back state title runner-up finishes with Ottawa-Glandorf the last two seasons. He averaged 20 points per game last year, with 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists.

White has gone on the record several times saying he grew up an Ohio State fan.

He joins Reynoldsburg native John “Juni” Mobley Jr. in the 2024 recruiting class.