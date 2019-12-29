Ohio State’s Wade ejected for targeting in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers is hit by Shaun Wade #24 and Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has been ejected for targeting, leaving the second-ranked Buckeyes without a key defensive player against No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Wade was ejected late in the second quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence laid on the field and had to be attended by trainers after Wade’s hit and having his left knee twisted on another hit.

He returned for the next series. Officials reviewed the play while Lawrence was on the ground and determined it to be targeting.