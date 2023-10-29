MADISON, Wis. (WCMH) — The difference with TreVeyon Henderson in the Ohio State backfield was obvious.

After missing the last three games, Henderson returned Saturday night, rushing for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over Wisconsin. He had not played since Sept. 23, when he lasted the entire game in a win over Notre Dame.

Ohio State never said what was hurting Henderson, who missed time last season because of a foot injury. But in a postgame interview on NBC, he blamed a “cheap shot” against the Fighting Irish.

“I took a cheap shot in the Notre Dame game,” Henderson told NBC, without elaborating. “God healed me, and I felt good.”

Henderson was a force against the Badgers (5-3) from the start. The Buckeyes (8-0) handed off to him on their first play, and he picked up 9 yards. Another time he picked up 30 yards, and another 25.

“You can just see the difference he makes when he’s out there, just the speed,” coach Ryan Day said. “I thought he ran hard. And he’s a weapon out of the backfield.”

Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s Julian Fleming (4) catches a pass in front of Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hallman (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s Jayden Ballard (9) runs past Wisconsin’s Quincy Burroughs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s Cade Stover (8) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hallman (2) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with Wisconsin’s Austin Brown (9) defending during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is congratulated after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) cqatches a pass with Wisconsin’s Jason Maitre (23) defending during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s Jordan Hancock (7) reacts to his sack during the first half of an NCAA college football game against WisconsinSaturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin’s Braedyn Locke (18) is sacked during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Ryan Day head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a penalty during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Ryan Day head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a penalty during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores on a 16 yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores on a 16 yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes gained 181 yards rushing, after having 79 in their previous game, a 20-12 win over Penn State. Against the Badgers, Xavier Johnson gained 29 yards and Chip Trayanum 13.

Henderson’s touchdown came with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, as he burst through the Badgers line and sped his way 33 yards to the end zone. And his impact didn’t come just from his carries. He also caught four passes from Kyle McCord for 45 yards.

In his last appearance, Henderson gained 104 yards with a touchdown against Notre Dame, giving him consecutive games over 100 yards rushing.

“We held him out last week. It was close,” Day said. “But we wanted to make sure we felt like he was 100%.”

Now the Buckeyes’ attention turns to the stretch run of November, starting with a game Saturday at Rutgers. It’s followed by a home game against Michigan State (Nov. 11) on NBC4, against Minnesota (Nov. 18) and at Michigan (Nov. 25).

But first comes the first College Football Playoff rankings. Those will be released Tuesday night.