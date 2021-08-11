Ohio State’s Thayer Munford becomes first person in family to graduate college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four members of the Ohio State football team graduated over the past weekend and the 2021 Buckeyes now boast 10 college graduates on the roster.

One of those was offensive lineman Thayer Munford, who became the first person in his family to graduate college, which was one of the reasons why the Cincinnati native and Massillon Washington graduate decided to come back to OSU instead of leaving for the NFL.

Munford spoke Tuesday about what graduating meant to him and advice he has for student-athletes who are working toward getting their diploma.

“Actually getting that diploma … that was mind-blowing for me and my family and my future family down the road,” Munford said. “If you put your mind to it and set that goal up for yourself, you can accomplish anything. … Keep driving, ask questions to older people or people that have already been through this stuff that you’re going through and you’ll do a lot better than you think you would.”

Ohio State graduates