COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell was named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team on Tuesday.

Mikesell has also been named to the Wooden Award midseason top-25 watch list and to the midseason top-10 for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award.

The OSU senior is averaging 18.2 points per game as a Buckeye and a team-high 17.6 points per game this season. She is ninth in program history with 188 three-pointers and recently made her 400th career triple.

Mikesell played two seasons at Maryland and one season at Oregon before transferring to Ohio State prior to the 2021-22 season.

The Buckeyes had their best-ever start to a season going 19-0 and earning the No. 2 ranking in the country before losing four of their last five games from January 23 to February 5. Ohio State has five games remaining in the regular season and are tied for fourth in the Big Ten.