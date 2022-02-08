COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball grad senior Seth Towns will miss the rest of the season coach Chris Holtmann announced Tuesday.

Prior to the news, Towns had not played a single game for Ohio State this season as he dealt with a herniated disc in his back and a recurring knee injury. Holtmann said he got the news about Towns’ status roughly 24 hours ago.

“It’s disappointing he doesn’t get a chance to get out there with his teammates this year and perform because he worked all summer for that,” Holtmann said.

A Columbus native, Towns transferred to Ohio State from Harvard prior to the 2020-21 season after missing Harvard’s entire 2019-20 season due to a knee injury.

Towns played in 25 games for the Buckeyes last season averaging 10 minutes a game. The 24-year-old Northland grad will now have to decide if he wants to come back for another season at Ohio State.

“This is by no means a career-ending injury for Seth,” Holtmann said. “It’s important for him to represent this university. It means something to him. He’s a Columbus kid. I’m optimistic his days in a Buckeye uniform aren’t over. I really am.”