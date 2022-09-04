COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Seth Towns announced Sunday on Twitter he’s medically retiring from basketball.

The former Northland High School standout said his body “”is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season” and cited “a few setbacks this summer.”

“After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” Towns wrote. “As for my immediate future, I’ll be taking some time to figure out what my next chapter looks like. But, I am excited to find what is next for me and rest in my faith that I will be place-as I always have been-exactly where I am intended to be.” Seth Towns

This comes just five months after Towns announced he was coming back to OSU for what would have been his seventh collegiate basketball season.

Towns’ six-year collegiate career was riddled with injuries, including a back injury that forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. He won Ivy League Player of the Year in 2017-18 with Harvard but missed the next two seasons with recurring knee issues.

He transferred to Ohio State for the 2020-21 season and played 25 games while averaging just 10 minutes a game. Towns was expected to have a bigger impact last season after undergoing back surgery in September, but he was never able to fully recover to get on the court.