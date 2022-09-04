COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Seth Towns announced Sunday on Twitter he’s medically retiring from basketball.
The former Northland High School standout said his body “”is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season” and cited “a few setbacks this summer.”
“After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” Towns wrote. “As for my immediate future, I’ll be taking some time to figure out what my next chapter looks like. But, I am excited to find what is next for me and rest in my faith that I will be place-as I always have been-exactly where I am intended to be.”Seth Towns
This comes just five months after Towns announced he was coming back to OSU for what would have been his seventh collegiate basketball season.
Towns’ six-year collegiate career was riddled with injuries, including a back injury that forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. He won Ivy League Player of the Year in 2017-18 with Harvard but missed the next two seasons with recurring knee issues.
He transferred to Ohio State for the 2020-21 season and played 25 games while averaging just 10 minutes a game. Towns was expected to have a bigger impact last season after undergoing back surgery in September, but he was never able to fully recover to get on the court.