COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is speaking Monday to discuss Ohio State preseason practice.

During the press conference, Day said tight end Bennett Christian will not play this season after testing positive for a banned substance in January.

“I tested positive this past January under NCAA testing protocols and I will not be eligible again until next January,” Christian said in a statement. “I am sorry that I put myself in this position and even more disappointed to have let down my teammates, coaching staff and family. I accept responsibility for my actions and for this suspension.”

Christian will stay on the team and continue to practice for the Buckeyes, according to Day.

Day also revealed linebacker Kourt Williams III suffered an ACL injury. This is the second time Williams has torn an ACL.

“I feel awful for Kourt. He’s such a great young man,” Day said.

OSU held an inter-squad scrimmage Saturday during its 10th practice session. It gave Day and the rest of the coaching staff a chance to see players compete and figure out who should play in the season opener at Indiana on Sept. 2.

Day said he is not ready to name a starting quarterback. He said he did not see the consistency he wanted to see from the quarterbacks during Saturday’s scrimmage, adding their performance was

Two years ago, Day named C.J. Stroud the starting quarterback on Aug. 21 when the Buckeyes opened their season against Minnesota, which was also on Sept. 2.

Arguably just as important as quarterback is who will block for him. Ohio State must replace both offensive tackles and its center. Day said tackle is a four-way competition among senior Josh Fryar, San Diego State transfer Jimmy Simmons, freshman Luke Montgomery, and sophomore Tegra Tshabola.

“We are trying to figure out what is the best mixture of right and left,” Day said last week. “Nobody has won a position yet.”

On defense, the Buckeyes return seven starters. The cornerback competition is deeper than it has been in recent years while two new safeties, including Pickerington Central graduate Sonny Styles, have emerged. Day said linebacker Cody Simon really stood out during the scrimmage and provides great depth at a position that returns both starters in Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg.