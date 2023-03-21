COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is speaking with the media Tuesday after the Buckeyes third spring football practice.

The quarterback competition continues in Columbus as Kyle McCord and Devin Brown fight for the starting spot.

“We don’t need extraordinary stuff [from them],” Day said. “We need them to take care of the football and lead the offense while also being aggressive. There’s that balance you need to find . . . that’s a big part of the ‘it’ factor people talk about.”

Day did admit he looks for an extraordinary trait like the ones shown by Dwayne Haskins, Cardale Jones, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud. When they recognize that trait in a QB, the coaching staff emphasizes how they can use that in a game. Day opted to not share what the extraordinary traits are for McCord and Brown right now.

“The least amount I can say right now the better,” Day said about limiting distractions for the two players.

Another focal point of the spring has been defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ new approach to coaching the defense during this 15-day practice window.

“It’s been fun to watch him work and how he gets to a certain point where he wants to get to a certain number of reps for something to be ready to use in a game,” Day said. “It’s my job as a coach to make sure we have enough plays for him to get those looks.”

Day was asked about OSU’s competition at cornerback between returning starter Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Davison Igbinosun.

“As a group right now they’re competing, they’re challenging and I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better start through the first three days,” Day said.

Day said other than quarterback and the secondary, the position he thinks about the most is the offensive line. Day said it’s been hard to judge OSU’s offensive tackle options because they hadn’t practiced with pads until Tuesday, so he will go back and look at the film to start figuring out who belongs in the front five.

