COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State confirmed Friday that Ryan Day has hired Tim Walton to be the Buckeyes’ secondary and cornerbacks coach and Perry Eliano to be the safeties coach.

The news of both hires was reported Thursday. Former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is no longer part of OSU’s coaching staff, per OSU.

Walton joins OSU after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he coach cornerbacks. Walton is a former Buckeye cornerback who has 25 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and NFL levels.

Walton comes back to Ohio State after having spent the last 11 seasons in the National Football League. For the past three years, from 2019 through 2021, he was the cornerbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past season, the Jaguars ranked ninth in the league in fewest touchdown passes allowed (24) and 17th in fewest passing yards allowed (3,875).

Eliano comes to Columbus after coaching cornerbacks at Cincinnati for the past two seasons where he mentored soon-to-be first round pick Sauce Gardner and Jim Thorpe Award winner Coby Bryant.