Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Justin Fields and more to discuss national championship game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields are among the Ohio State representatives expected to speak at 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch them here at nbc4i.com.
Among the questions for Day and Fields will be Fields’ health for the national championship game against Alabama on Monday night near Miami. In a College Football Playoff semifinal, Fields suffered an illegal hit to the ribs from Clemson linebacker James Skalski that left him in obvious pain the rest of the game.
The group scheduled to speak includes:
- Coach Ryan Day
- Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson
- Guard Wyatt Davis
- Tight end Luke Farrell
- Quarterback Justin Fields
- Receiver Chris Olave
- Center Josh Myers
- Running back Trey Sermon
Earlier Thursday, coach Nick Saban and a group of Alabama defensive representatives spoke. On Wednesday, groups representing Ohio State’s defense and Alabama’s offense spoke.