Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Justin Fields and more to discuss national championship game

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields gets hit by Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Skalski was ejected from the game for targeting. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields are among the Ohio State representatives expected to speak at 3 p.m. Thursday. You can watch them here at nbc4i.com.

Among the questions for Day and Fields will be Fields’ health for the national championship game against Alabama on Monday night near Miami. In a College Football Playoff semifinal, Fields suffered an illegal hit to the ribs from Clemson linebacker James Skalski that left him in obvious pain the rest of the game.

The group scheduled to speak includes:

Coach Ryan Day

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson

Guard Wyatt Davis

Tight end Luke Farrell

Quarterback Justin Fields

Receiver Chris Olave

Center Josh Myers

Running back Trey Sermon

Earlier Thursday, coach Nick Saban and a group of Alabama defensive representatives spoke. On Wednesday, groups representing Ohio State’s defense and Alabama’s offense spoke.