COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is discussing No. 6 Ohio State’s showdown against No. 9 Notre Dame on NBC4 this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State will travel to South Bend, Indiana, for the first time since 1996 to take on the Fighting Irish. The last Buckeyes game to air on NBC was 27 years ago during that 1996 season, when they beat the Fighting Irish 29-16.

“These kind of games are why you come to Ohio State,” Day said. “Last year’s atmosphere was electric. It will be the same way this year on the road. Our guys are excited.”

“We’ve got to a win a top 10 game on the road,” Day said. “Guys are buzzing. You can see it on the field and in the facility.”

Last season, Ohio State beat Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes have beaten the Irish in their last five meetings and have an all-time record of 5-2 against them.

Day said the the Buckeyes are coming into this week with confidence after a 63-10 win over Western Kentucky. Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes and more than 300 yards, while the running game gained more than 200 yards, including 88 and two touchdowns from TreVeyon Henderson.

The defense added four turnovers and two touchdowns on a fumbled forced by Denzel Burke and an interception returned for a touchdown by Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Ohio State-Notre Dame history

2022 – Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

2015 – Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28

2005 – Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20

1996 – Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16

1995 – Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26

1936 – Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2

1935 – Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13

Buckeyes on NBC4

This is the first of two Ohio State games this season scheduled NBC4. The Buckeyes will also host Michigan State in primetime at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.