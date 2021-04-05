Ohio State’s Ryan Day at give spring football updates at 11 a.m.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day welcomes coach and scouts to an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is scheduled to discuss Ohio State and its progress during spring football practice at about 11 a.m. Monday. You can watch him live here at nbc4i.com.

During remarks last week, Day defended the character of former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields, a prospect in this year’s NFL draft. Last season, Fields led the Buckeyes to a 7-1 record and a spot in the national championship game.

“The season gets canceled, he doesn’t opt out and go to the NFL draft. Some guys did,” Day said. “Not only does he not opt out, he fights to get the season back. He has a petition, he goes on national TV and fights to get the season back. Then he comes out and plays and plays really well. … All I know about Justin Fields is he’s one of the hardest-working guys, he’s one of the most competitively tough guys and when he sets his mind to something, he gets it done.”

The spring game is set for noon on April 17, but it remains undecided whether fans will be able to attend.

