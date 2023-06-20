COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will play 11 nonconference men’s basketball games this season, with the full lineup announced Tuesday.

Ohio State will start its season with four games at Value City Arena, beginning Nov. 6 against Oakland. The Buckeyes will then play Texas A&M of the Southeastern Conference on Nov. 10 in what could be the first of five nonconference games against teams from Power Five conferences.

After games against Merrimack and Western Michigan, Ohio State will head to Niceville, Florida, to face Alabama on Nov. 24 in the Emerald Coast Classic. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1-overall seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament before falling to San Diego State in a regional semifinal. OSU will play a second game on Nov. 25 against Oregon or Santa Clara.

The Buckeyes will then participate in the CBS Sports Classic with a game against either Kentucky, North Carolina, or UCLA on Dec. 16. OSU’s final nonconference game will be on Dec. 30 in Cleveland against West Virginia. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins recently resigned after being charged with DUI in Pittsburgh.

Ohio State is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season. It was the first time since 2016-17 the Buckeyes had sat out.

2023-24 Ohio State men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 6: vs. Oakland (Time TBD)

Nov. 10: vs. Texas A&M (Time TBD)

Nov. 15: vs. Merrimack (Time TBD)

Nov. 19: vs. Western Michigan (Emerald Coast Classic, Time TBD)

Nov. 24: vs. Alabama (Niceville, Fla. Emerald Coast Classic, 7 p.m.)

Nov. 25: vs. Oregon/Santa Clara (Niceville, Fla., Emerald Coast Classic, Time TBD)

Nov. 29: vs. Central Michigan (Time TBD)

Dec. 5/6: vs. Miami University (Time TBD)

Dec. 16: vs. Kentucky/UCLA/North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic, Time TBD)

Dec. 21: vs. New Orleans (Time TBD)

Dec. 30: vs. West Virginia (Cleveland, Time TBD)