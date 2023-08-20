COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University graduate student Neal Shipley finished second in the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Sunday, punching his ticket to a spot in the Masters.

This marked Shipley’s fourth runner-up finish this summer, having finished second at The Dogwood Invitational, the Sunnehanna Amateur, and the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship.

The Pittsburgh native is the first Ohio State semifinalist since Chris Perry in 1983.

Shipley fell to Nick Dunlap of Alabama in a well-played match Sunday, with both players shooting 66 on the first 18 holes, tied going into the afternoon. Dunlap then hit six birdies on the afternoon, taking the match.

Shipley played 157 holes over a seven-day span, winning an opening round match Wednesday and two more Thursday, putting him in the quarterfinals. A comeback win Friday was followed by another comeback in the semis on Saturday.

Shipley will be in his second season with the Buckeyes this year.