COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 15 Ohio State’s men’s basketball game Saturday against No. 21 Kentucky has been canceled.

The teams were scheduled to play in Las Vegas, but the game has been called off because of positive COVID-19 results in the Buckeyes’ program, a release from the team Thursday afternoon said.

“The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community is the highest priority,” a statement read. “All team related activities have been suspended and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”

The game will not be rescheduled.

The Buckeyes’ next game is Tuesday against Tennessee Martin at Value City Arena. Ohio State is 8-2 this season under coach Chris Holtmann.