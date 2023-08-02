COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be prominently featured on potato chip bags throughout the Buckeye state.

Harrison Jr. signed a name, image and likeness deal with Grippo’s, which is featuring Harrison Jr. on bags of hot honey barbeque-flavored chips.

The Cincinnati-based company is just the latest to sign a deal with Harrison who recently partnered with Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. The Ohio State junior has a NIL evaluation of $1.3 million, according to On3.

Harrison enters the season as one of the top-ranked receivers in the country with the potential to be drafted in the top five — something no Buckeye receiver has done before. The highest-drafted wideout to come through Columbus was Terry Glenn who went seventh overall in 1996.

Ohio State begins fall camp Thursday, Aug. 3 where all eyes will be on the quarterback competition between junior Kyle McCord and sophomore Devin Brown.