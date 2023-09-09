COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after only hauling in two catches, Marvin Harrison Jr. is reminding the college football world why he’s one of the best receivers in the country.

The Ohio State junior has seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Buckeyes lead Youngstown State 28-7.

Both touchdown receptions came in the first quarter, including a career-best 71-yard catch on the third play of the game.

Harrison’s former high school teammate Kyle McCord is playing well at quarterback with 253 yards and three touchdowns on 13 completions.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 9: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes high fives Julian Fleming #4 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)