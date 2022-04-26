COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Hooker’s tumultuous time in Columbus included two separate arrests for operating a vehicle while impaired. The first charge came in 2018 during a DUI in Pennsylvania and the second charge came in March 2021 when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.

On March 13, police responded to a McDonald’s on West 5th Avenue near Grandview. When they approached Hooker’s car, he was unconscious behind the wheel and officers noted that the car was still in gear with Hooker’s foot on the brake.

Hooker appeared in seven of eight games in 2020 but only played in four games last season.