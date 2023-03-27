COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The best men’s diver in the NCAA is fresh of a national title and is a Buckeye.

Senior diver on the Ohio State swimming and diving team Lyle Yost was named by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as the Diver of the Year.

Last week, Yost won the national championship in the 1-meter springboard after leading throughout the preliminary round and the final round. He became the first Buckeye to win an NCAA diving championship since 2016 and earned three first-team All-America honors in Minneapolis last week.

The Shaker Heights native finished fifth in the 3-meter springboard and sixth on the platform in the Buckeyes’ 11th place finish in the overall team standings.