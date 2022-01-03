COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom wrote on Twitter Monday that surgery on his left leg went ‘great.’ The Buckeye sophomore suffered a gruesome left leg injury in the second quarter of the Rose Bowl and had to be carted off the field.

Surgery went great. I just wanted to thank Buckeye Nation, my coaches and teammates for all the positive messages and prayers. Can’t wait to get back to work! #GoBucks — LR12 (@L8thanRansom) January 3, 2022

After the game, coach Ryan Day said Ransom’s injury was similar to the leg fracture safety Josh Proctor suffered in the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon.

“Just standing over him shows you what a tough game it is,” Day said. “Prayers out to Lathan and his family. Hopefully he gets a quick recovery in this area.”

Ransom suffered the injury while covering a Utah kickoff that went for a 97-yard touchdown.

Ransom played in all 13 games this season with 38 tackles, five pass breakups and a sack. He was Ohio State’s starting cover safety in the Rose Bowl with Marcus Williamson unavailable.