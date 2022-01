PASADENA, California (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore safety Lathan Ransom was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl game against Utah.

Ransom went down with a gruesome left leg injury during a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown by Utah’s Britain Covey.

Lathan Ransom is going off the field on a cart and his leg is already braced up. An absolutely gruesome injury. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) January 1, 2022

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Lathan Ransom #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is observed for injury during the second quarter against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

