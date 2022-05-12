COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s stepping away from the game.

“The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me,” Young wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided the time has come to hang ‘em up and start something new. Excited for a new chapter in my life.”

Young played five years for the Buckeyes but suffered multiple concussions the past two seasons. He was a regular player for the Buckeyes his whole career.

He took on a much larger role as a sophomore, jumping from eight minutes a game as a freshman to 20 minutes a game during the 2018-19 season. Young became a leader for the Buckeyes the past two seasons and although his numbers were never eye-popping, he was constantly executing the little things that allowed OSU to be one of the best teams each year in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference.