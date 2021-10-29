COLUMBUSM, Ohio (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann announced forward Kyle Young is dealing with vestibular dysfunction, a disturbance in the body’s balance system due to peripheral or central causes, and is out indefinitely.

“We don’t see this as a long-term injury,” Holtmann said. “We also don’t have a specific timeline for him to return.”

Young decided to stay in Columbus for a fifth season by taking advantage of the NCAA offering student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Symptoms associated with the dysfunction include vertigo, nausea, vomiting, intolerance to head motion, nystagmus, unsteady gait, and postural instability.

Young suffered two concussions late in the season last year. the first game in a late regular season game against Michigan, which forced him to sit for a couple games. The second concussion came against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament, which forced him to miss the Buckeyes next three games, including their shocking opening round loss to No. 15 Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes begin the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 against Akron at home.