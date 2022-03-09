COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann announced forward Kyle Young will not be available for the Big Ten Tournament this week.

Young, who’s been in concussion protocol and missed OSU’s last two games, also missed last year’s Big Ten Tournament after suffering two concussions in the span of three weeks.

Sophomore center Zed Key is a game-time decision.

Ohio State will begin Big Ten Tournament play Thursday at 9:00 EST. The Buckeyes will face the winner of Penn State and Minnesota.