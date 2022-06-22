COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s hard to imagine a college football player enduring as much, while playing as little, as Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb.

This fall, he’ll attempt to catch his first career pass as a Buckeye despite this being his senior season. That’s why plenty of OSU fans were surprised when he was named a team captain for the 2022 season.

Although he’s relatively unknown, Babb knows exactly who he is — an unmatched fighter.

“I know I’m Kamryn Babb. Yes, I play football but I’m so much more than that and so are each of you guys sitting here today,” he said in front of a group of kids at the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Youth Camp.

Babb’s message about sports starts with stops.

“I remember all the pain, all the heartache and just going through drills and everything I can’t believe I’ve actually overcome all of that,” Babb said.

Babb’s career, even going back to his junior year of high school, looks like one continuous rehab session. Twice he’s torn the ACL in both of his knees twice and this past spring he suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee, requiring a fifth career knee surgery.

But Babb’s plan remains to take the field for his senior season.

“There’s always those negative thoughts that come in your mind,” he said. “You have those questions ‘Will it happen again? Am I good enough?’ I haven’t played in so long and really my last game I played in was technically my junior year of high school.”

Babb says family and faith have guided his perseverance.

“If you guys remember one thing: Never give up,” he told the kids. “Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything because you never know where life can take you.”